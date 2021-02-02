Sports News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

King Faisal not ready to sell striker Kwame Peprah- Alhaji Grusah

King Faisal striker, Kwame Peprah

Owner and bankroller of Ghana Premier League side King Faisal, Alhaji Grusah has said that they are not ready to listen to offers for striker Kwame Peprah.



Kwame Peprah, who has been the main man for the Isha Allah boys despite their slow start to the season is believed to have court interest from clubs in the domestic top-flight league.



But according to Grusah, his club will not sell their top marksman and has urged interested clubs to forget about landing the player.



“I will not sell in-form striker, Kwame Peprah to any of our competitors to better their squad and leave us found wanting and lacking goals in our current squad”, he told Vision 1.



“If a lucrative deal from outside the shores of the country arrives we will analyze it and see if it would be a great deal to let our star man leave”, he revealed.



He continued that; “Our fans deserve to be happy too and for that matter, we are not in a rush to sell our best player and we want to make our fans feel excited by keeping him to help the team win more games”.