Sports News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

King Faisal negotiating with Hearts of Oak for Kwame Peprah's transfer - Alhaji Grusah confirms

King Faisal striker, Kwame Peprah

King Faisal owner, Alhaji Grusah has confirmed that his outfit are negotiating with Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC.



Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC have written to enquire about the availability of the enterprising striker.



Peprah has been a revelation in the ongoing Ghana Premier League scoring 9 league goals in 17 outings for King Faisal.



“Hearts and Dreams FC officially wrote to us requesting for negotiations to open for Kwame Peprah. But, for Kotoko, there has been nothing officials from them," Grusah told Peace FM.



"As a result, we have discussed our expectations regarding the transfer of the player. Very soon we will announce where Peprah would be playing next season,” he added.



However, according to media reports, Asante Kotoko have also joined the race to sign the striker as Kwame Opoku's replacement who is on his way to Algerian side, USM Alger.



Peprah has scored 11 goals in 30 games for King Faisal in two seasons.