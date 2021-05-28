King Faisal needs fair officiating to beat Eleven Wonders - Alhaji Grusah

Sports News of Friday, 28 May 2021

• King Faisal occupies the 13th position



• Eleven Wonders are currently in the relegation zone



• Both teams need a win to boost their chances of surviving



Owner of King Faisal football club, Alhaji Karim Grusah is optimistic that his club can beat Techiman Eleven Wonders to boost their chances of escaping relegation.



King Faisal will host Eleven Wonders at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman for the matchday 27 fixture in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



King Faisal sits 13th on the Premier League table with 30 points while their matchday 27 opponent Eleven Wonders are lingering in the 16th position with relegation around their neck.



Speaking ahead of the game, Alhaji Grusah called for fair officiating on Sunday, May 30, 2021.



“I am praying that the referees that will officiate our game against Eleven Wonders will be fair."



“In our game against Eleven Wonders, we are going in for the win. We are planning to pay the winning bonuses on time and also clear the outstanding salaries of the players so they can be motivated to play the game," Alhaji Grusah said in an interview as reported by footballghana.



