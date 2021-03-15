Sports News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

King Faisal management divided over transfer of Kwame Peprah

Chief Executive Officer of King Faisal Anwar Sadat has revealed the club management are divided over the possible transfer of their talisman Kwame Peprah.



The budding forward has been impressive for the Isha Allah boys, amassing 9 goals in the Ghana Premier League and has become a subject of interest for several clubs in the country.



It is believed Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko and Dreams FC have all requested for the transfer of the player in the ongoing window.



However, according to the CEO, they are still negotiating with the aforementioned clubs and are ready to cash in on the player should any of the teams meet their demands but said management is divided over the transfer of the player



“At management meeting, some wants the player sold before the end of the season due to the current situation of the team whereas others want him to finish the season with us”



“Our current situation is all about monetary issues, Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC and Kotoko have all quoted figures so if we are able to get our target from sustaining the club in the league we are good to go,” he told Wontumi FM.