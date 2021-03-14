Sports News of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

King Faisal linked with former U-20 midfielder who was once likened to Michael Essien

Salifu is reportedly close to joining King Faisal

Ghana Premier League side King Faisal have reportedly opened negotiations with former Ghana U20 midfielder Seidu Salifu who is now a free agent.



The 27-year-old, who was once likened to Chelsea legend Michael Essien, is already in Kumasi and has been locked in negotiation with the Kumasi-based to sign on a two-year-contract.



King Faisal have embarked on a bid to improve their squad ahead of the second round of the season and are set to sign former Kotoko defender Eric Donkor together with Seidu.



Salifu has experience in playing in the Ghana Premier League after having spells with Wa All Stars – now Legon Cities and Inter Allies.



He was a member of the 2013 Ghana U20 squad that played in Turkey.