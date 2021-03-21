King Faisal includes Danlad Ibrahim, Samudeen, Paul Aidoo in squad list for second round

Sports News of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Danlad Ibrahim headlines the list of newly registered players of King Faisal for the second round of the League.



The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper has joined on a season loan deal and will compete for a place in the team when the second round gets underway.



Also in the squad are former Hearts of Oak midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim and former Ghana Youth star Latif Salifu.



Others include Eric Donkor and Atta Kusi, former players of Asante Kotoko, and defender Paul Aidoo who has joined on a free after stints with Berekum Chelsea, Aduana Stars, and Sekondi Hasaacas.



Here is the squad list for the second round of the Ghana Premier League.



