King Faisal goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim disappointed after defeat to Aduana Stars

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

King Faisal goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has expressed his disappointment over their defeat to Aduana Stars on matchday 19 of the Ghana Premier League.



The fire boys beat the Isha Allah boys 3-1 at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park on Sunday.



A brace from Benjamin Tweneboah and a goal from Price Acquah was enough for the home side to pick all three points at stake.



In a post sighted by Footballgahan.com, the on-loan Asante Kotoko shot-stopper expressed worry about the defeat but said they will keep fighting until the end of the season.



“A disappointing result but we will keep fighting until the end. Keep believing,” he said.



King Faisal is 16th on the table with 18 points after 19 matches.



