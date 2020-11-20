Sports News of Friday, 20 November 2020

King Faisal forward Kwame Peprah eyes victory against Aduana on Sunday

King Faisal forward Kwame Peprah (R)

King Faisal forward Kwame Peprah is confident of victory over giants Aduana Stars on Sunday, November 22, 2020.



The Kumasi-based side is the only team to have lost on matchday one after suffering a 4-3 defeat to WAFA in Sogakope.



Kwame Preprah who netted a brace against WAFA says the 'In Sha Allah' boys are ready to beat the 2017 champions.



“The game isn’t going to be easy against Aduana Stars," he told Wontumi FM. "We are preparing massively towards the game for we want to win the match for our fans on Sunday."



"We’ve lost in our first game against WAFA and so we want to make amends by winning our next game."



"The fans have really rallied behind us and we must do all that we can to beat Aduana Stars in order to keep the faiths they’ve reposed in us."



"Our defence has been an issue but we shall surely improve in that department in our subsequent fixtures starting with Aduana Stars."

