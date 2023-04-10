King Faisal focused on staying in GPL despite FA Cup success - Godwin Ablordey

Sports News of Monday, 10 April 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

King Faisal assistant coach Godwin Ablordey has emphasized the team's determination to remain in the Ghana Premier League despite reaching the MTN FA Cup semifinals.



King Faisal emerged victorious in a penalty shootout against Aduana Stars to advance to the tournament's semifinals after drawing 2-2 in regular time. However, the club sits just four points above the relegation zone in the league standings, despite their impressive FA Cup performances.



Speaking to StarTimes after the game, Ablordey stressed that the league should be their top priority and that they must concentrate on staying in the league.



"I'm not thinking about the FA Cup. I'm thinking about the league because we have to stay in the league. FA Cup, when you are out, you can still play, so we are just concentrating on the league to make sure we stay in the league," he said.



Ablordey added, "So, this is our focus now. FA Cup, we are going to the semi-finals, but it's secondary. We are thinking of the league now."