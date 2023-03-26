King Faisal fire head coach Jimmy Cobblah

Sports News of Sunday, 26 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

King Faisal have parted ways with Jimmy Cobblah as head coach after Friday's defeat at basement boys Kotoku Royals.



The experienced trainer had been in-charge for just five months after replacing Serbian trainer Bozovic Branko.



Cobblah has paid for the club recent slide in form and the 4-2 defeat was his graveyard.



He leaves King Faisal third-bottom in 16th position; one point away from the safety zone.



Faisal's next assignment is against Karela United at Abrankese before travelling to the capital to face Accra Lions.