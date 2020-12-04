Sports News of Friday, 4 December 2020

King Faisal face resugent Inter Allies in Techiman

King Faisal were the first team to lose a game in this season

Youngster Kwame Pepprah was the toast of town after that game following a stellar performance on the day, scoring two and providing an assist against the Academy boys in his Premier League bow.



Youngster Kwame Pepprah was the toast of town after that game following a stellar performance on the day, scoring two and providing an assist against the Academy boys in his Premier League bow.



The skilful attacker is a nightmare for defenders and that was on full display against WAFA and Aduana Stars. King Faisal come across as a side with a fine blend of young and experienced players.



They signed former Asante Kotoko midfielder Michael Akuffo, Michael Amoh also joined from Dreams FC, Sulley Mohammed from Inter Allies and Albert Mensah. King Faisal were not in action last weekend because their opponent AshantiGold were engaged in the CAF Confederation Cup.



As a result, they are a game shy of their opponent, Inter Allies who have recorded one win, one draw, and one loss in their first three games.



The Eleven is to one side come into the game against King Faisal buoyed by their 1-0 win over city rivals Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday. A Richmond Lamptey stupendous strike in the 61st minute gave them their first win of the season and that would boost their confidence ahead of Friday’s game.



Inter Allies Coach Henrikh Lehm masterminded the downfall of Hearts of Oak playing out from the back and keeping a disciplined team shape to confuse Hearts of Oak.



They drew blank against Dreams FC (0-0) and lost by a goal to nil against Karela United before beating Hearts of Oak on Match Day Three. Not only did Richmond Lamptey’s goal give them their first win, but it was also their first goal of the season and handed them a sweet victory against a city rival, Hearts of Oak.



King Faisal won 1-0 when the two teams met in December 2013 during the 2013/14 season at the Kumasi Baba Yara sports stadium.



The game will be played at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman on Friday, December 4, 2020. It will be broadcasted live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.

