King Faisal earns vital 1-1 draw against Karela United

Sports News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Maxwell Boakye's late strike for Karela United earned a point for the Anyinase Boys against King Faisal in Techiman.



The In Sha Allah Boys scored in the 13 minutes when Zubairu Ibrahim rose high to head in Enoch Morrison's cross.



King Faisal were quick to announce their intentions after Zubairu Ibrahim's ferocious strike hit the crossbar, and moments later Enoch Morrison forced a save from Karela goalkeeper Yaw Ansah.



After dominating the early exchanges, King Faisal took the lead on 13 minutes after Zubairu headed in a cross from Morisson.



King Faisal came close to making it two but the woodwork will deny the home side again, this time from a long-range strike from Isaac Frimpong.



Karela United's only chance came through Kwaku Osei, who saw his effort hit the crossbar.



The In Sha Allah boy were forced into an early change after Enoch Morisson was replaced by Seidu Salifu due to a knock.



The home side went into the break with the lead after an explosive first half.



After the break, King Faisal brought on Latif Salifu for Isaac Frimpong as they chased for another goal.



But the visitors were equal to the task and very determined for a leveller in the second half.



Karela United had a penalty call waved away by the referee as the clock ticked down, however, against the run of play Maxwell Boakye scored the equaliser to break the hearts of King Faisal fans late in the game.



The draw means King Faisal are unbeaten in their last three games but Karela United are yet to secure a win in the second round of the Ghana Premier League.