King Faisal could have been bigger if I had done things right - Alhaji Grusah

Owner of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grusah

The owner of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grusah has admitted that his club could have been bigger than it is today if he had done things right.



For a club that has massive recognition, it is still strange that they are nowhere close to the giants in the Ghana Premier League.



Speaking to Kumasi-based Ashh FM, Alhaji Grusah said he could have made King Faisal bigger if he had done things right in the past.



"Due to hunger I, Alhaji Karim Grusah don't depend on the gate fee. I'm relying on the selling of players. I was the one who didn't put things in place for King Faisal my club would've been a big club", the outspoken football administrator said.



In the past, King Faisal produced great footballers like Samuel Osei Kuffuor, Mark Adusei, Ibrahim Tanko, Mallam Yahaya, Shilla Illiasu, Yusif Chibsah, Eric Gawu, among others.



Unfortunately, Alhaji Grusah could not take advantage of the transfers of these players to enhance the status of the club.

