King Faisal coach satisfied with players performance in draw against WAFA

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

King Faisal Kasim Gokyildiz was left satisfied with his side’s performance in their goalless draw game against West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) on matchday 18 of the Ghana Premier League.



The Insha Allah boys dominated the 0-0 stalemate game against the 'Academy Boys'.



At the post-match conference, the Turkish trainer expressed his satisfaction with his team’s performance despite sharing the spoils.



“You could see how we played especially in the second half. We created a lot of chances but we didn’t utilize them. I’m sure in the next game if we create these chances, will score a lot of goals."



“The fact that we created a new team and new players. I think it was a game that we can be satisfied,” he said.



King Faisal is 16th on the league standings with 18 points.