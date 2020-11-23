Sports News of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

King Faisal coach commends players after Aduana game

King Faisal head coach Anthony Commey is happy with his team's performance against Aduana Stars in matchday two of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The Kumasi-based side were held to a 1-1 draw at the Ohene-Ameyaw Park by Aduana Stars on Sunday.



Aduana Stars took the lead through skipper Yahaya Mohammed before King Faisal got the equalizer in the dying minutes through Frimpong Boateng.



Boateng strike saved King Faisal from a second straight defeat after losing to WAFA in their opening game in Sogakope.



Speaking after the game, Coach Commey said: ”It was a good game. We dominated from the start to finish. I’m proud of the Boys. We will keep improving game by game. It was our win but one point is better than none.”



King Faisal travel away to play AshantiGold at the Len Clay Sports Stadium in their next Premier League game.









