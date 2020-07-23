Sports News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

King Faisal coach Slavisa Bozicic set to receive $3000 as monthly salary

King Faisal coach, Slavisa Bozicic

King Faisal head coach Slaviša Boži?i? is set to receive $3000 as monthly salary, according to Oyerepa FM.



The 54-year-old penned a new three-year deal with the club after successful negotiations.



He has been tasked to finish in the top four when football finally resumes after the 2019/20 season was cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.



King Faisal were bottom on the league table with only six points after 14 matches played before the suspension.



Oyerepa FM Sports also reported that Dr.Samuel Asiedu-Koranteng of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care Directorate of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital will head their newly formed medical team.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.