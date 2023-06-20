King Faisal coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu involved in heated exchange with fan during Dreams FA Cup game

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 June 2023
Head Coach of King Faisal Football Club, Ignatius Osei-Fosu, found himself embroiled in a heated altercation with a disgruntled fan during the MTN FA Cup final held on Sunday, June 18.
The incident took place at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese, where King Faisal suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Dreams FC.
Aziz Issah and Sadiq Alhassan scored a goal each, sealing Dreams FC's victory.
A video capturing the incident surfaced online, revealing a fan venting his frustrations and questioning the tactical decisions made by Coach Osei-Fosu.
The coach, in turn, responded to the fan's remarks, further escalating the situation.
Osei-Fosu had joined King Faisal in April 2023 after the dismissal of Jimmy Cobblah.
Under his leadership, the team reached their first-ever FA Cup final.
Despite this achievement, Osei-Fosu was unable to prevent King Faisal's relegation from the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League. The team finished in 17th place with 42 points.
