King Faisal coach Godwin Ablordey delighted for win over Legon Cities

Sports News of Sunday, 4 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

King Faisal assistant coach Godwin Ablordey has said he is happy after the In Sha Allah lads secured a crucial victory over Legon Cities, winning 3-1 at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Stadium on Saturday in match week 33 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.



He, however, bemoaned their lack of cutting edge, revealing they worked and hard but knew the goals will come at the right time.



Despite the win, their chances of surviving the drop are still very slim, with just a game to go.



He told StarTimes after the game, "this is how we have been playing all the time. Even you can testify when we started the second half, look at the number of we created and we missed the before going to score two more goals.



"It’s difficult for us but we have been working on it. We know as much as we work for it, it will come by itself. I’m happy for today’s win."



The Kumasi-based team dominated the midfield and took an early lead through Abdul Latif's goal. Legon Cities made efforts to equalize but failed.



In the second half, King Faisal continued to attack and scored two more goals, while Legon Cities managed to score a consolation goal.



With 39 points, King Faisal is 17th on the league table, while Legon Cities is 11th with 43 points. Both teams have one final match left in the season.