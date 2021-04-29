King Faisal cannot afford to drop points again - Yakubu Wadudu

Sports News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

King Faisal midfielder, Yakubu Wadudu has said his outfit cannot afford to lose many points again as they seek to maintain their Premier League status at the end of the season.



The Isha Allay boys on Sunday picked a vital away point against Inter Allies at Dawu.



Zubeiru Ibrahim's strike was enough for the Kumasi-based club to walk away with all the points at stake.



Speaking after the game, Yakubu Wadudu who was adjudged as the man of the match indicated that his side was determined to win and has lauded his teammates for their performance against the Capelli boys.



“We did what we had to do. We were very determined to win the game. So we gave our all on the pitch. I think we deserved the win. We can’t afford to drop many points again” he said.



King Faisal is 17th on the table with 22 points after 21 matches and is hoping to escape relegation at the end of the season.



The club will welcome Karela United on Sunday at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on matchday 22 of the league.