Soccer News of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

King Faisal appeals to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for a new bus

File photo: King Faisal has one of the worst buses among the GPL sides

President of Ghana Premier League side King Faisal Babes, Alhaji Karim Grunsah, has disclosed that a request has been sent to His Royal Majesty Otumfou Osei Tutu II, the life patron and owner of Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko to help the team secure a new bus.



The Kumasi-based side has one of the worst buses among the Ghana Premier League sides and Grunsah has said a plea has been sent to the King of the Ashanti Kingdom to come to their aid.



Grunsah says Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is a father and is of the firm belief that their request will be granted by the overload of the Ashanti Kingdom.



According to sources, the club has had some of their requests made in the past granted by his Royal Majesty and is hopefully about this request.



“We wrote to his Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II to help us with a team bus. Our letter was received by the Secretary of Manhyia. Otumfuo is our father and when we are hungry, we go to him for food. We believe he will help us with the bus” he told Wontumi TV.



King Faisal placed bottom in the cancelled Ghana Premier League due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



The team is going under restructuring as Alhaji Grunsah has appointed George Amoako as the club's new Executive Chairman.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.