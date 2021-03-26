King Faisal announces the signing of former Ghana U-20 midfielder Seidu Salifu

Sports News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana Premier League side, King Faisal Football Club have announced the signing of former Ghana U-20 midfielder Seidu Salifu as they prepare for the second round of the season.



The club in the first round of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season struggled and ended up changing managers on the back of poor results.



Keen on improving to ensure the team avoids relegation at the end of the season, King Faisal have taken advantage of the mid-season break to bring in reinforcements.



Today, the club has in a statement on their Twitter page confirmed the signing of Seidu Salifu.



“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of former Ghana U-20 midfielder Seidu Salifu



“Seidu has previously featured for Wa All Stars and Tunisian giants Club Africain



“We believe his vast experience will add value to our team,” the Kumasi-based club has announced.



Meanwhile, King Faisal have also confirmed the acquisitions of former Hearts of Oak midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim and ex-Asante Kotoko defender Eric Donkor.



