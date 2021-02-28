Sports News of Sunday, 28 February 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

King Faisal agree deal with former Hearts coach Asare Bediako

Asare Bediako is set to join King Faisal

Asare Bediako, formerly of Berekum Chelsea and Hearts of Oak joins the Insha Allah Boys on a short term deal that expires at the end of the season.



He will officially take charge in the second round of the ongoing season.



King Faisal had been on the hunt for a Coach who possesses a CAF License A coaching certificate to satisfy The Club Licensing requirements.



Current trainer Andy Nana Sinason who was appointed not too long ago lacked the necessary certification to handle a top flight side hence the move for Asare Bediako who became free when he cut short his stint as Hearts of Oak assistant coach.



Coach Asare Bediako has had to make some financial compromises to be able to sign the dotted lines.



He is expected to bring on board his tactical acumen as the club bids for survival in the Ghanaian top flight.