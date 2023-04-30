King Faisal No. 2 Godwin Ablordey blames Hearts defeat on lack of concentration

Sports News of Sunday, 30 April 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Assistant coach of King Faisal, Godwin Ablordey says their 2-0 loss to Hearts of Oak in Accra on Saturday evening was due to lack of concentration.



The Phobians had to rely on two goals in the dying minutes of the game to secure all three points at the expense of a resilient King Faisal side.



Salifu Ibrahim's 89th minute strike and Linda Mtange's 92nd minute goal sealed victory for Hearts of Oak.



Ablordey believes his side could have left Accra with a point if they had held their nerves to full time. He told StarTimes: "I think we played very well, both sides: Hearts and King Faisal. Everybody played very well but I think we lost concentration. We didn't take our chances and they scored in the 89th minute. I am very very sad because how we played today, we should have even gotten a point here before going home."



Faisal are 12th on the league standings on 36 points pending other week 29 match results. They are away to Tamale City for their next game.