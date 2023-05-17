Kimathi Rawlings reveals why JJ Rawlings loved boxing

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kimathi Rawlings, the son of late Ghanaian president, Jerry John Rawlings has disclosed that his father took keen interest in boxing because it is a sport that promotes self-discipline.



In a chit-chat with Mohammed Amin Lamptey during an edition of the juvenile boxing league, Kimathi Rawlings explained that his father had a special love for boxers from Bukom.



According to him, the discipline that comes with the sport made it appealing to the former president.



Kimathi Rawlings also disclosed that his father encouraged his children to master taekwondo, boxing, and kickboxing.



“He actually pushed us to do Taekwondo so we used to train with the guy near the Castle and we got our belts. We also moved to boxing as well as kick boxing. I grew up watching Azumah Nelson and I was a big fan of him.



“Ike Quartey also came around and I had the opportunity of meeting Joseph Agbeko. Boxing and the old man were synonymous and now the responsibility lies on us to make sure that the young boxers have the platform to achieve their dreams just as Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, and Joseph Agbeko.



“I miss his discipline and that is why he promoted boxing and that is why he promoted the talents that came from Bukom. It’s all about discipline,” he said.



JJ Rawlings died on November 12, 2022 after a short illness.