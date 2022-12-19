Kim Grant suggests five to ten-year development plan for Ghana football

Sports News of Monday, 19 December 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Stars striker Kim Grant says there should be a five-to-ten-year development plan for Ghana football following the country's early exit from the 2022 World Cup.



“Black Stars need new technical direction, there should be a complete overhaul. There should be a 5-10 years plan for development both local and international. Infrastructure, scouting, and sports science should be looked at, video analyst also needs to be looked at, and to how far we will go with everything.



The Ghana Football Association is set to appoint a new technical team after the Otto Addo-led team's mandate expired after the World Cup.



Otto Addo stepped down after Ghana failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, finishing last in Group H, which also included Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



Ghana only won one of the three games, losing to Portugal and Uruguay while narrowly defeating South Korea.