Sports News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Kim Grant reveals why he relocated to the Czech Republic

Former Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Kim Grant

The former Accra Hearts of Oak coach moved to the Czech Republic 13 years ago and he’s now the Director of Football at Prague Raptors, a community amateur football club with men & women teams. The Prague Raptors is hoping to reach the Czech National League by 2027.



Kim Grant is a former professional footballer who played in Europe and Asia for 24 years. He also managed some clubs in Ghana namely Ebusua Dwarfs, Elmina Sharks, and Accra Hearts of Oak.



The 48-year-old was capped seven times and scored once for Ghana.



1. Why did you decide to move, and how long have you been living in Prague?



I’ve been living in the Czech Republic for 13 years or so. Moved to the Czech Republic due to my ex Czech partner, then headed back to England due to being appointed Head Coach, but later returned and I have based mainly the duration of the time in the Vysocina region.







I relocated to Prague last year to be part of Prague Raptors Football Club after discussion with the president Mr. Daz Moss after returning to the Czech Republic leaving my role as Director of Football & Head coach abroad.



2. Your very first impression after relocation. What had surprised you the most?



Prague is a beautiful city, very clean with a great transportation network that was the first thing that impressed me. Of course there other things Prague does not have but overall it has everything to live a comfortable life. I was surprised by how diverse the city was also.



3. What do you do for a living?



I’m a professional qualified English FA, Level 4, UEFA A professional head coach, & Director of a football and Technical Director. Help positions in England, Asia, and Africa. I'm hoping to start my English FA, Level 5, UEFA Pro license in 2022, due to the Covid situation it’s delayed everything for 2021.



I’m now the Director of Football for Prague Raptors FC A & B, Ladies teams and establishing its new raptors youth Academy for 2021. Part of my role is supporting all the coaches to help the club achieve its objectives, development of overall football philosophy & structures, supporting and aid the clubs president Mr. Moss with externalities opportunities. I’m very pleased with the current Raptors teams, we are top of both the men’s & ladies respective leagues, and the B team only 6 points behind the leaders of their league.



I was a former International & Professional football player with over 27 years of experience in the top-level football industry. I retired from playing at age of 36, played for 18 professional clubs in England, Europe, and Asia top leagues. Also represented the Ghana national team, although had the opportunity to represent England national team at U15 level it never materialised and decided on representing Ghana. I worked as a European Senior scout for English premier league team West Bromwich Albion for 7 years overseeing player scouting & recruitment mainly in the Czech professional leagues and it’s neighbouring border countries Slovakia, Austria, and Poland, and Germany.



I also provide individual professional coaching training sessions, to support mental strengthening( confidence & motivation), understanding the roles and responsibilities of a professional football player or an athlete. Improve on technical, tactical skills, fitness, and conditioning to aid their health & lifestyle.



4. Where do you see Prague Raptors in the next 5 years?



In the next 5 years hopefully, we will be established as a full-time professional club and competing in the professional leagues, to maintain and continue to evolve as a football club and build a strong fan base also.



A lot of work has been put in in a short space of time, we are currently working and processing solid foundations both on and off the field to make sure we are fully ready in 5 years time with a long term strategic plan and pathway for growth. We also looking to develop the next generation of Czech youth players both girls & boys with a pathway into both men’s & ladies A teams with excellent coaches & coaching youth development plans.



We still have a long way to go but we are on the right track and certainly exciting times for Prague Raptors FC and the Academy. Certainly, any new players looking to be coached by our excellent coaches and be part of this unique football club is the place to be right now for any upcoming aspiring young footballer.



5. Name one of the most bizarre things that have happened so far in Prague.



To be honestly speaking, things have been relatively normal and pleasant, I’ve not come across anything unusual, partly because I’ve been in and out of the country due to work commitments over the past years.



Overall, very pleased with my stay in Prague everyone has been super friendly and supportive, but I’m sure something bizarre and unusual will turn up sooner or later. Having been part of Prague Raptors FC has made my transition relatively good and meeting so many diverse amazing people at the club has made me feel even more welcome in the city of Prague.