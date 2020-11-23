Sports News of Monday, 23 November 2020

Kim Grant denies Legon Cities links

Former Hearts of Oak coach, Kim Grant

Former Hearts of Oak coach, Kim Grant has denied being contacted by Legon Cities as a candidate for the vacant head coach position.



Grant’s name has come as a potential replacement for Goran Barjaktervic who has reportedly been fired.



Kim Grant said he will welcome the opportunity to join the club but as things stand, no contact has been made between them and his representatives.



“Oh, of course, I would, if there is an opportunity I will come but at the moment I have not spoken to anybody. I am in the Czech Republic right now but if a call comes in one of these days, I will be ready for it.", he is quoted by Kickgh to have said.



Legon Cities were reported over the weekend to have fired Bosnian coach Goran Barjaktarevic.



The decision to fire Goran was according to reports triggered by the club’s poor performance in the opening rounds of the Ghana Premier League.



The Royals followed up a drawn game with Berekum Chelsea with a 3-0 defeat to Accra Great Olympics.



Kim Grant, Ibrahim Tanko and Ignatius Osei Fosu have been speculated as frontrunners for the job.



Ignatius Osei Fosu’s stock has risen in the last few weeks following Techiman Eleven Wonders’ great start to the season.



In two matches played so far, Ignatius Osei Fosu managed a draw and win against Kotoko and Ebusua Dwarfs respectively.



Grant was fired as Hearts of Oak coach just one game into the 2019/2020 season.



The decision to fire Grant was necessitated by Hearts’ opening day defeat to Berekum Chelsea





