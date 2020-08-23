Sports News of Sunday, 23 August 2020

Kevin-Prince Boateng trains with Fiorentina as exit looms

Ghana midfielder, Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng trained with Fiorentina on Sunday since returning loan spell in Turkey as the team began its preparations ahead of the start of the new season.



The 33-year-old is looking to seal a move out of the club after failing to impress since joining the Serie A side last season.



Reports in Italy indicate that Boateng is not considered part of the project next season and will leave the club despite having a year remaining on his contract.



The former AC Milan star failed to secure a permanent deal with Turkish giants Besiktas last season after joining the club on a short loan deal.



He made 11 appearances and scored three goals during his short loan spell with the club.



Boateng has reiterated his desire to play for his boyhood club Hertha Berlin but a move looks unlikely as the manager looks to build on a youthful squad.



Below is the full list of members who trained today



Goalkeepers:Brancolini, Dragowski, Ghidotti, Terracciano.



Defenders: Caceres, Ceccherini, Dalle Mura, Igor, Illanes, Lirola, Milenkovic, Pezzella, Ranieri, Terzic, Venuti.



Midfielders: Agudelo, Amrabat, Benassi, Castrovilli, Cristoforo, Dabo, Duncan, Pulgar, Saponara, Sottil, Zurkowski.



Forwards: Boateng, Chiesa, Cutrone, Gori, Kouame, Ribery, Vlahovic









