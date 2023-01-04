Kevin-Prince Boateng to replace Fredi Bobic as Hertha Berlin sporting director - Reports

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Kevin Prince Boateng has been touted to replace sporting director Fredi Bobic at the club.



Bobic is set to replace Oliver Bierhoff as the German Football Association sporting director.



Boateng is on the verge of calling time on his career after joining his boyhood club.



The 35-year-old who featured at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups with the Black Stars is seen as a candidate to replace Fredi Bobic - who is in line to take over from his one-time national team colleague and fellow 1996 European Championship winner Oliver Bierhoff.



Bobic has been in charge of Hertha Berlin since the summer of 2021 and has initiated changes at the club.



He is highly regarded and now in full demand elsewhere following his great achievements at the club.



However, officials of Hertha Berlin are being cautious and would regulate his successor internally in the event that Bobic actually leave o avoid boardroom drama.



Kevin-Prince Boateng, who is retiring from playing until the summer, could take on responsibility immediately as sporting director as fans have long been preparing for the scenario of a Bobic departure.



The Berlin manager is in demand at the German Football Association (DFB) to take over the position that has become vacant following the resignation of Oliver Bierhoff.



He had left the DFB after another World Cup debacle after 18 years in various positions.



Two other former German national team players, Lothar Matthäus and Matthias Sammer have also been loosely linked with the position.