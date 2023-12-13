Kevin Prince-Boateng to begin coaching career after retirement

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Former Ghanaian footballer, Kevin-Prince Boateng is set to begin his football managerial career following his retirement from active football.



According to renowned football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Kevin-Prince will begin his management career by coaching in the Baller League.



The Baller League, according to Fabrizio is an initiative from German footballer, Matt Hummels who was Kevin-Prince Boateng’s teammate at the German youth level.



“Kevin Prince Boateng, ready for a new chapter after retiring - as he's expected to start in 2024 as new team manager in Mats Hummels' Baller League. His career will turn into a new experience soon,” he said.



Boateng who last played for Hertha Berlin retired from football at the age of 35.



The former Black Stars player announced his retirement on Instagram.



"I LOVE YOU. But that’s a WRAP for me ???? Thank you FOOTBALL for everything ‼️," Kevin-Prince Boateng wrote as he accompanied it with a video.



Boateng made his mark on the international stage by representing Ghana in two FIFA World Cup tournaments.



In the 2010 World Cup held in South Africa, Boateng played a crucial role as Ghana reached the quarter-finals.



One of his memorable moments was when he scored a goal in the round of 16 matches against the United States of America, helping Ghana secure a 2-1 victory and progress to the last eight.



However, his journey ended in disappointment as they were eliminated by Uruguay in a penalty shootout.



