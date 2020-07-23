Sports News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Kevin-Prince Boateng set to leave Besiktas early after sustaining injury

Kevin-Prince Boateng has registered 11 goals for Besiktas

Besiktas midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng is set to leave the club early after sustaining an injury in training.



Boateng, whose contract will not be extended after a six-month loan spell, was expected to be available for the clash with Gençlerbirli?i but his recent injury set-back means he will not participate in the game.



He reportedly has an edema in his left ankle which rules him out of the game.



The 33-year-old is expected to be given a rousing farewell from the club for his contributions.



He scored three goals in 11 games for the Turkish giants.

