Sports News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

Kevin-Prince Boateng scores Ibrahimovic-esque goal

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng and his former teammate Ibrahimovic

Black Stars forward Kevin-Prince Boateng made the headlines again when he registered a stunner while training with his Besiktas teammates.



The goal he scored is a typical Ibrahimovic trademark goal.



A cross was delivered from the right-wing and when it looked like the ball was passing Kevin-Prince Boateng, the Ghanaian forward quickly used his side leg to score the goal in a cheeky manner.



Boateng lately has been scoring picturesque goals especially during training at Besiktas.



The 31-year-old has bagged three goals in 11 appearances for the Turkish giants since he joined them on loan from Fiorentina in the 2019-2020 season.



Kevin-Prince Boateng has established himself as a nomad in football having had spells with clubs namely Hertha BSC, Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, Portsmouth, Milan, Schalke 04, Las Palmas, Eintracht Frankfurt, Sassuolo, Barcelona, Fiorentina and Be?ikta?.





