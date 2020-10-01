Sports News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Kevin-Prince Boateng sacrificed a lot to join us - Monza Director Adriano Galliani

Monza Calcio Managing Director, Adriano Galliani has hailed Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng's decision to join the lower-tier side after sacrificing a lot of money.



The former AC Milan star joined the Serie B side from Fiorentina in the ongoing transfer window.



He joins the club on a season-long loan with the option to extend should the team qualify automatically to the Serie A.



Boateng reunites with former AC Milan president Slivio Berlusconi who owns Monza Calcio.



Adriano Galliani who signed Boateng in 2010 for AC Milan says it is like a reunion to have signed the Ghanaian International who had to reduce his wages to join the club.



“I fell in love with him, footballing speaking, seeing him play for Ghana at the 2010 World Cup. I was in Forte dei Marmi where I met Preziosi who told me that he had blocked him, but that some problems had arisen".



"Then I intervened. That for Prince is an ancient love, there was this possibility and I took it, but I have to honor the player who gave up a lot of money to come here. Part of his salary was paid by Fiorentina."



"His arrival is definitive with automatic renewal should we go to Serie A. There is the twelfth shot that is doing the medical examinations and if he passes them this evening still. This is Antonio Marin, a very interesting player. We also made an offer for the thirteenth, it is a deal that is emerging in these hours".



Monza secured promotion to the Serie B last season and with the signing of Kevin-Prince Boateng will be eyeing a place in the Serie A next season.

