Kevin-Prince Boateng ruled out of Besiktas last league game of the season

Besiktas forward Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng won't be available for Besiktas JK's last league game of the season through an injury.



Boateng picked a knock last week when Besiktas beat rivals Fenerbahce SK 2-0 in the penultimate fixture of the season which is sidelining him for the weekend's game.



Besiktas are travelling to Ankara to take on Genclebirligi SK on Saturday as the Turkish Superlig comes to a closure.



Boateng joined the Black and Whites in January 2020 on loan from Italian Serie A side ACF Fiorentina.



The 32-year-old has managed to score three goals and assisted once in 11 appearances for Besiktas in the Turkish top-flight since joining.

