Kevin-Prince Boateng returns to training with AC Monza

Sports News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has returned to training with AC Monza after going into isolation.



The former Barcelona man was forced into isolation after breaking the club’s COVID-19 protocols by visiting a casino earlier in May.



He has tested negative and has been cleared to play for the team once again. The 34-year-old was allowed to train with the group.



He has been included in the squad to face Brescia in the Italian Serie B.



The former Tottenham man joined his current side earlier this season after an unsuccessful spell with Serie A side Fiorentina.