Kevin Prince Boateng returns to Fiorentina

Fiorentina are yet to make a decision on Kevin's future

Ghanaian International Kevin Prince Boateng has ended his stay with Turkish outfit Beskitas after his loan deal with the Istanbul side expired.



Boateng joined Turkish side from Fiorentina on loan some months ago with the hope of securing a permanent contract with Besiktas but will now have to return to the Italian side after the stint.



Boateng spent the last seven months with the White and Blacks, making eleven appearances and scoring three times for the club.



His loan deal is expected to end on August 3, following the extension of the season due to COVID-19.



“I would like to because the large Be?ikta? family, very but thanks at the first minute, I will really miss you at all times and always that I have really success,” K.P Boateng posted on Twitter.



The ex-AC Milan star would miss the final game of the season due to a knock he picked during Besiktas 2-0 win over rivals Fenerbache.



The German born Ghanaian is returning to La Viola to fight for a place in the team after early struggles in the first half of the season.



Boateng joined Fiorentina from Sassuola last summer on a two year deal, with the option of extending for another year.





