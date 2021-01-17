Sports News of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Kevin-Prince Boateng provides assist in AC Monza's draw against Consenza

Black Stars forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng

Black Stars forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng provided an assist for AC Monza in their 2-2 draw with Consenza in the Serie B on Saturday, January 16, 2021.



The 33-year-old, who was replaced by Andrea Colpani in the 72nd minute put up an incredible performance to help his side seal a vital point.



Antonino Barrilla opened the scoring Monza in the 8th minute of the game before Danish forward Christian Gytkjaer made it 2-0 for the hosts.



Gytkjaer latched on to Boateng’s nicely laid ball to finish past the goalkeeper.



Consenza pulled one back through an own goal by Gabriel Paletta in the 40th minute.



After the recess, the visitors made it 2-2 courtesy Luca Tremolada's strike in the 67th of the game as both sides shared the spoils.



The draw sees AC Monza drop to 4th on the league table with 31 points after 18 matches.



Boateng has made 14 league appearances, scored four goals, and provided four assists for the Red and White lads so far this season.