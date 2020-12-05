Sports News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kevin-Prince Boateng opens up on real reason behind AC Monza switch

Kevin in action for Monza

Kevin-Prince Boateng has disclosed the main reason behind his transfer to Italian Serie B side AC Monza.



Boateng joined the Red and White lads on a one-year deal from Fiorentina in the off-season.



The 33-year-old has netted two goals in four matches for the club so far this term.



He has revealed what really prompted his move to the Lombardy-based outfit.



“I had no doubts. Berlusconi and Galliani brought me into the best team of the world from Portsmouth ten years ago.”



“They needed a help and I said yes. Leading Monza to Serie A would be like winning the Scudetto with Milan. I have fun, there isn’t the same atmosphere of Serie A games, but I feel young again, only football matters, simple things and normal stadiums.”

