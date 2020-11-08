Sports News of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kevin-Prince Boateng on cloud nine after AC Monza victory over Frosinone in Serie B

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has expressed his delight over AC Monza defeated Frosinone Calcio 2-0 in the Italian Serie B on Saturday.



AC Monza has finally found their form after seven round of games in the second-tier league.



The Red and White lads were superior to Frosinone at the Brianteo Stadium on Saturday.



Following a cagey first half, Danish forward Christian Gytkjaer opened the scoring for Monza on the 50th-minute mark.



The hosts sealed the three points courtesy a goal from Dany Mota who connected to Kevin-Prince Boateng’s wonderful pass on the edge of the area.



Boateng hopped on social media to indicate his joy over the result.



Great performance and three more points to our home! We are a large group #MonzaFrosinone#LegaB@ACMonza#Boa7eng



Solid performance and other three points at home. We're strong!#MonzaFrosinone#legab#acmonza#Boa7eng



Boatebg has scored two goals and registered 1 assist in 5 matches.



