Sports News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kevin-Prince Boateng is the only high-profile player making a 'difference at AC Monza' - Cristian Brocchi

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng

A.C Monza coach, Cristian Brocchi says only Kevin-Prince Boateng is making a "difference" at the club as he tries to manage a rich squad with big-time players.



Kevin-Prince Boateng, 33, has enjoyed an electrifying start to life since joining the Serie B side.



The Black Stars midfielder was named Serie B Player of the Month for December after an explosive four-week spell.



He contributed two goals and two assists as Monza recorded five wins and a draw after eight league matches in the month under review.



A.C Monza has brought on other high-profile players including Mario Balotelli Barwuah and Paletta but they are yet to hit the ground running.



And coach Cristian Brocchi has been speaking about the impact of Boateng and how to manage big players.



“Aiming for second place means trying to win every match, then if Empoli slows down they can get sucked in: I see them very open, continuity counts," he told Gazzetta Dello Sport.



"Also after the relegation is very hard, disposed of the waste you can try more calmly like last year Benevento or this year Lecce and Spal. It takes patience. Monza favorite? Yes, but he will have to manage such a rich squad well."



"The big names have to go in top condition, see Balotelli or Paletta; only Boateng is making a difference at the moment. And then you have to find the right place for Diaw and be able to score more goals, improving in attack, because Monza is already perfect in defense ”.