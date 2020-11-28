Sports News of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Kevin Prince-Boateng charges young footballers to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo

AC Monza forward, Kevin Prince Boateng

Ghana and AC Monza forward, Kevin Prince Boateng has urged young footballers to emulate Juventus superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo.



The Portuguese international is regarded as the most hard-working player on the planet.



His dedication and love for football remain unquestionable.



The former Real Madrid forward despite breaking records still aim high and according to Boateng who played for AC Milan and Barcelona, speaking to DAZN' exalts his colleague Cristiano Ronaldo, indicated as a true example to follow for young footballers.



"A war machine, it's impressive how well it is managed.



"All young people should have him as an idol," he said.



Ronaldo is a five-times Ballon D'or award winner and has won the Uefa Champions League five times.

