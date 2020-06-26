Sports News of Friday, 26 June 2020

Kevin-Prince Boateng ‘breaks the internet’ by posting his wedding pictures

Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has posted pictures of his wedding anniversary with Italian-American model and TV personality Melissa Satta and they have generated much excitement on the internet.



Boateng and Satta tied the knot on 25th June 2016 and Wednesday marked exactly four years since they became husband and wife.



The 33-year-old took to social media to celebrate his fourth wedding anniversary with Satta.



It hasn’t been all rosy in their marriage: They broke up for barely a year and reunited after Kevin-Prince Boateng returned to Italy following his loan spell with Barcelona last year.



The coupled are blessed with a six-year-old son Maddox, who was born out of wedlock.



The former AC Milan and Portsmouth ace already have a child named Jermaine with his former girlfriend.



Kevin-Prince Boateng currently plies his trade in the Turkish topflight league with Besiktas.



