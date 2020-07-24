Sports News of Friday, 24 July 2020

Kevin Prince Boateng betrays former boss Galliani

Ghana's Kevin Pince Boateng swerved a move to join former boss Adriano Galliani at Italian Seria B side AC Monza, the latter has revealed.



According to Galliani, who is the current CEO of Monza, says his outfit were in talks with Kevin-Prince Boateng, but the discussion could not bring the desired result.



Galliani did not tell the period in which he engaged in a discussion with his former employee at AC Milan but says the parties decided not to go ahead with the operation.



This was confessed in 'Sky Sport' Adriano Galliani , administrator of the Monza, who pointed out that there were conversations with the former Milan footballer . However, these did not come to fruition.



"We had a brief flirtation with Boateng , but we finally decided not to go ahead with the possible operation. Perhaps he could have reached the team," said the transalpine.



For some time now, the Monza , owned by the always controversial Silvio Berlusconi, has garnered much attention for his desire to have great stars who lead a project that dreams, in the short term, of reaching the Serie A.



He gave no reason for which the deal that could have gotten him reunited with the Ghanaian could not materialise.



Boateng, 33, has completed his loan deal with Besiktas with Turkish side failing to meet his demands for a permanent contract



The name of Zlatan Ibrahimovic was, in one way or another, linked to the small Italian team, like that of a Kevin-Prince Boateng whose signing was a real possibility.



Similarly, the manager also spoke about a possible arrival of Mario Balotelli at the club. "Mario? No, we have not thought about him, " he stated bluntly.



Adriano Galliani was the CEO of AC Milan when Boateng Joined Milan 2010.



He worked as former vice-chairman and CEO of A.C. Milan from 1986 to 2017, a period in the club's history known as the "Silvio Berlusconi era".



During his tenure, Milan won five UEFA Champions League and eight Serie A titles among other achievements.





