Kevin-Prince Boateng, Mario Balotelli to depart from Monza

Sports News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The contracts of Ghanaians Kevin-Prince Boateng and Mario Balotelli will not be renewed by Monza.



The two experienced players’ contracts are due to expire on June 30, 2021.



But they will not be handed new contracts following the club's failure to secure Serie A promotion.



After failing to qualify automatically, Monza fans were confident Balotelli and Boateng will lead them to the top-flight via the play-off.



But they were beaten by Citadella 3-2 on aggregate. Balotelli was on target in the second leg while Boateng playing through the pain barrier after missing the first leg.



Boateng has been linked with a move to Udinese but nothing has been said about Balotelli yet.