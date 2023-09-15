Kevin DeBruyne picks Thomas Partey in creating his ideal footballer

Sports News of Friday, 15 September 2023

Manchester City midfielder, Kevin DeBruyne included Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey in the creation of his perfect player.



In a video shared in by Sky Sports, DeBruyne chose Heung-Min Son to be the base of his player - from wait to legs. He also chose Partey to be the body and picked Van Vandijk to be the head.



He explained that Son can use both feet and is rapid while adding that he needed Partey's physicality for his player and Van Dijk's head to complete his creation.



The video had several Premier League players creating their perfect players. The players were made to create their fantasy players with only Premier League players.



The league heads into matchday 5 with some exciting fixtures lined up. League leaders Man City will face West Ham United in an away fixture while Thomas Partey's Arsenal take on Everton.



Premier League players pick their PERFECT player ???????? pic.twitter.com/FJDnLhzlrM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 15, 2023

