Sports News of Monday, 14 August 2023

Source: dailymail.co.uk

Kevin De Bruyne surprises Manchester City stars with custom made platinum iPhones worth £5,000 each

Kevin De Bruyne gifted his Manchester City team mates with custom made platinum iPhones Kevin De Bruyne gifted his Manchester City team mates with custom made platinum iPhones

Kevin De Bruyne gifted his Manchester City team mates with custom made platinum iPhones to commemorate the club's historic treble winning season.

Ahead of the start of the new Premier League season, the Belgian superstar handed out 26 specially commissioned phones, each worth £5,000.

De Bruyne presented the luxurious items, made by world leading custom mobile designers iDesign Gold, at a surprise gathering on Thursday.

The move was inspired by Lionel Messi's gifting of 35 24-carat gold iPhones worth £175,000 to Argentina's World Cup winning squad and staff earlier this year.

Following De Bruyne’s initiative Pep Guardiola's side are in talks to agree a partnership to create unique, bespoke iPhones.

City stars were rewarded by the club's talisman for their historic treble winning season.

