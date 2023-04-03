Kevin Danso set for big summer move after impressive display for Lens

Sports News of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Defender Kevin Danso is set for a big summer move after an explosive display for RC Lens this season.



The Austrian defender of Ghanaian descent has been outstanding for Lens, who are currently second on the French Ligue 1 table with 60 points after 29 matches.



The 24-year-old has featured in all Ligue 1 games for Lens this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.



Danso has become a subject of interest for several clubs following his swashbuckling performance.



According to transfer expect, Fabrizio Romano, the Ghanaian defender is on the radar of three top clubs in the Italian Serie A.



It is said clubs from Span and England and are monitoring the enterprising defender and could make a move for him in the summer window.



Danso will weigh his options and decide the best step in May with his brother Emmanuel and partners.



His current contract with RC Lens will elapse in June 2026.



