Keta fans turn out in their numbers as Ada Assurance win Beach Soccer League final

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: Ghana Beach Soccer Committee

Ada Assurance were on Sunday, November 5, 2023 crowned champions of the 2022/23 Ghana Beach Soccer Premier League after they defeated Cheetah BSC via a tense penalty shootout.



It was a befitting finale to what was a hard-fought camp in a thrilling final at the Keta Emancipation Beach Resort which was packed to capacity.



After a pulsating encounter in regulation time, the scoreline was 4:4.



In the ensuing spot kicks, Ada Assurance converted all their penalties to win 5-4 and thus become the new league champions.



In the third-place match preceding the final, Keta Sunset Sports BSC clinched the bronze medal spot after defeating Layoca BSC 4-1.



The event was graced by GFA Executive Council Member Eugene Nobel Noel and Volta Region Regional FA Chairman Daniel Agbogah alongside Mr Alex Kotey, Ghana Referees Manager and Mr Farid Bhewa, FIFA Technical Instructor for Futsal.



After being adorned with medals, the referees on duty also applauded the decisions to crown their colleague Jasper Robinson as the Best Beach Soccer Referee of the season.



Through the kind courtesy of Tecno Mobile, the winners, runners up and third place teams received medals; as did outstanding players who showcased exceptional skills, dedication and discipline throughout the season.



Below is the full list of winners at the end of the 2022/23 Ghana Beach Soccer Premier League



1. MVP AWARD JUDE ASANTE ADA ASSURANCE



2. BEST GOALKEEPER DANIEL KUDODAH. CHEETAH BSC



3.BEST DEFENDER KINI TICOR. CHEETAH BSC



4.GOAL KING ZONE 1 THEOPHILUS AHULU. SEA SHARKS 37 GOALS



5. GOAL KING ZONE 2 JOSEPH LARWEH ADA ASSURANCE 24 GOALS



6. BEST YOUNG TALENT ERIC NYARKO OKERE RANGERS



7. BEST COACH EBENEZER KISSEH Ada Assurance



8. BEST REFEREE JASPER ROBINSON



