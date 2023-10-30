Keta FC triumphs 2-1 over Black Satellites in inaugural match at KETASCO stadium

Sports News of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: dr. elikplim kwabla apetorgbor, contributor

In a thrilling inaugural match, Keta FC secured a sensational 2-1 victory against the Black Satellites at the Ketasco Stadium. The atmosphere was electric as football fans from Keta and beyond gathered to witness the historic event.



Scintillating start



The match began with an air of anticipation as both teams demonstrated their determination to claim victory. Keta FC displayed an impressive offensive strategy from the start, putting immense pressure on the Black Satellites' defense. Their relentless efforts paid off in the 34th minute when striker John Kpodo with a clinical finish, opened the scoring for Keta FC, sending the home crowd into jubilation.



Black Satellites fight back



The Black Satellites were not to be underestimated, and they quickly regrouped. They showcased their agility and skill in the midfield, eventually leading to an equalizer in the 72nd minute. The equalizing goal raised the stakes and set the stage for a nail-biting contest.



Keta FC's resilience



Keta FC's spirit remained undeterred, and they continued to press forward. Their relentless pursuit of victory was rewarded in the 80th minute when the striker John Kpodo again unleashed a powerful strike that found the back of the net, putting Keta FC ahead once again.



Thrilling conclusion



The final 10 minutes of the match were a rollercoaster of emotions, as both teams had chances to score. Keta FC's defense held strong, and their goalkeeper, Godsway Ahiaku made some crucial saves to maintain the lead. The match concluded with a roar of triumph from the Keta FC supporters as the final whistle blew, sealing their 2-1 victory.



A historic moment



The victory marked a historic moment for Keta FC as they officially launched their journey in the world of Ghanaian football with a memorable win. The Ketasco Stadium was buzzing with pride and joy, and the fans celebrated the triumph with white flags.



Post-match reactions



Keta FC's head coach, Michael Sosu Okala expressed his delight at the team's performance, stating, "This win is a testament to our hard work and dedication. We are excited to represent Keta with pride and look forward to more exciting matches."



The Black Satellites' coach, acknowledged the quality of Keta FC's play, saying, "They were a formidable opponent, and we had a tough match. We will learn from this experience and continue to develop."



Future prospects



With this impressive victory, Keta FC has undoubtedly made its mark in Ghanaian football. The team's journey in the league promises excitement and anticipation for fans, as they aim to solidify their position in the national football scene.



The inaugural match at the Ketasco Stadium will be remembered as a historic and electrifying event, setting the stage for Keta FC's promising future in the world of football.