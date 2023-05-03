Kessben FM replies Asante Kotoko's challenge for live interview over allegations

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The feud between Asante Kotoko and Kumasi radio station Kessben FM continues to escalate following Kessben FM's response to Kotoko's challenge for a fact-checking interview.



David Obeng Nyarko, Kotoko's communications director, in a tweet, dared the radio station to invite the Kotoko management for fact-checking interviews over accusations raised by their pundits.



Frank Naro, who is a pundit on Kessben's sports show, issued a response on behalf of the crew.



He schooled Obeng Nyarko to use the right channel to prove that the allegations he levelled against the club are false instead of running to social media to request an argumentative interview.



"If you think a media house has said something that doesn't represent the truth, you have to write and ask for a rejoinder. Also, you can call and ask for an audience that 'we have an explanation of what you are saying'. But if you take to social media and go and write 'mungamu' (local parlance which means fight), fixed your day and the time you want to do the interview...So is David telling me he will bring Kotoko's accounts and everything so that when we ask him something he just opens and responds? The day you take all Kotoko's documents to answer questions on TV, that day you've collapsed the team. And I don't think that will be what we will be ready to do for Asante Kotoko," he said.



In his schooling, he continued by giving the specific means Kotoko's communication director can use to respond to all the accusations.



"The best thing is to organise a press conference. Because when you assumed office for the first time, you said you'll do a press conference and highlight your achievement in your first 100 days. But now we have gone past 100 days, 200 days, and it's over 800 days now the press conference has never come on. So indeed if you have something to say regarding this, you just organise a press conference and explain whatever you want to say."



Obeng Nyarko in his tweet, challenged the media for the interview as he believes it will afford him and the club the platform to clear things.



"We are daring @kessbensportsm to call for an interview with the CEO @NYA_Kotoko and the management in their studios on Monday 1st May 2023 or forever hold their peace. Get all your facts and evidences and let’s see who is deceiving the public. #Mugamu"



Kessben FM has been tagged as one of the media in Kumasi that has an agenda of denting the reputation of the club's management, specifically, the CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah by projecting the negatives in his administration.



As a result, the Kotoko management in their recent radio tour, overlooked their space to address the fans.





EE/KPE